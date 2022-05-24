Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. 4,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,262,000 after buying an additional 271,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,009,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.