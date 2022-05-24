AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 78,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 5,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

