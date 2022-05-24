Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,245. Also, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84.

TSE:AP.UN traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,167. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$37.00 and a one year high of C$48.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

