Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69.21 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028080 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

