Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) is Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for 21.9% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned 5.69% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $63,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.80. 609,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $178.70.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

