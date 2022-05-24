Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

