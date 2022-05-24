Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.61. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACH. StockNews.com cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Aluminum Co. of China ( NYSE:ACH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

