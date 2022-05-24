AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of AMC Networks worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,771,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

