American International Group Inc. Has $20.47 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of EastGroup Properties worth $20,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

