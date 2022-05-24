American International Group Inc. Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.94 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.58.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

