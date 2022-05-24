American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.02.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

