American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $248.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

