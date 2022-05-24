American International Group Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $398.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

