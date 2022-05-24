American International Group Inc. Sells 3,670 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Boston Scientific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $745,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 315,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 177.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.98.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

