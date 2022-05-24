Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.80. 49,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,935,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

