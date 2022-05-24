Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post $2.39 EPS

May 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $2.23. American Express posted earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Express by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in American Express by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

