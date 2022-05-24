Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. Catalent posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 105.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 35.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

