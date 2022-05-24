Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Corporate Office Properties Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 982,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,579. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

