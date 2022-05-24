Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to post $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the highest is $6.67 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,536. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.