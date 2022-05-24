Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ASPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

