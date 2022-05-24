Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.00 Million

Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post sales of $96.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the lowest is $94.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $388.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $394.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $437.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 274,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

