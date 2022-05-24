Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $2.78 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59. Crocs reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $12.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,995,353. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. 1,995,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,852. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. Crocs has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

