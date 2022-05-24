Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post $89.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.10 million and the lowest is $78.46 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $346.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $374.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $506.33 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $723.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.