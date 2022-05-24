Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 27.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 211.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.86. 389,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,700. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

