Analysts Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target at $13.94

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cricut has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

