Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $4.92

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESVIF. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ESVIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 5,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,162. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

