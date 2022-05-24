Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $121.45

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.45.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.41.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

