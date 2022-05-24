Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT at $38.75

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

KNTE traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 204,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,878. The firm has a market cap of $436.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.51. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

