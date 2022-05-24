Analysts Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) PT at $19.33

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 682,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -28.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

