Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 19.2% Higher

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) traded up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 356,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 117,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81. The firm has a market cap of C$23.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.
About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)
