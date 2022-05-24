Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 19.2% Higher

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) traded up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 356,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 117,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81. The firm has a market cap of C$23.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

