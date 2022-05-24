ApeSwap Finance Market Capitalization Tops $47.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,067.06 or 0.62425827 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00508256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033595 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,190.55 or 1.52688460 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

