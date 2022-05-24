Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.