Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMAT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

