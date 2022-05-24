Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) PT Lowered to $21.00

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

AMTI opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $109,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,077,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,711.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,992 shares of company stock valued at $363,254. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 36.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

