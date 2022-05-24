APY.Finance (APY) Hits Market Cap of $315,325.44

APY.Finance (APY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 93.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $315,325.44 and $9,340.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.64 or 0.29560610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00502298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008893 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.