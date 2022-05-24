Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. American National Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in American National Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 1,556.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 79,999 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.02. 343,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

