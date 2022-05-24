ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $112.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

