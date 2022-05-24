Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Up 5.8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 20,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 263,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $44,862.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,616.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

