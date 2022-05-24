Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $118.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,945 shares of company stock valued at $12,593,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

