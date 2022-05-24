Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives $11.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 9,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

