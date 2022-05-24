Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 183,101 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $51,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,730 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,344,000 after buying an additional 818,795 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE APAM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.