Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 13.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 32,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,010,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASAN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Get Asana alerts:

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.