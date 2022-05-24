Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 13.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 32,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,010,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASAN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.
In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.90.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.