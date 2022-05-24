Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

