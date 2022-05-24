Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Buys 1,764 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $47.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,113. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,127.46 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,537.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,708.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

