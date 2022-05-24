Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $181.10 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Xylem were worth $181,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,227. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

