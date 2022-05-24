Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $224.48 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $224,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

