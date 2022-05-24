Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.54. 41,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.57. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

