Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 198.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,915 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.33. 27,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

