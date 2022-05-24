Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 10,775 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.61% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $64,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,138. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

