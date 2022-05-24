Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 3,622 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.74% of Burlington Stores worth $143,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.62. 21,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.37 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.48.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

